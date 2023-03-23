Veery Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

