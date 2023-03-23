Veery Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,803,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

