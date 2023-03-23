Velas (VLX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.43 million and approximately $987,487.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018409 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,429,448,882 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,448,880 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

