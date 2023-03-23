Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

