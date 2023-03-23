Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 7,314 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.