Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

