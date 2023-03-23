Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

