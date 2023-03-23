Veracity Capital LLC Grows Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG comprises about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.09% of FLEX LNG worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.95.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

