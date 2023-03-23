Veracity Capital LLC Invests $842,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

