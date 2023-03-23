Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

