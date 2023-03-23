Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$635.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.05 million. Veradigm also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Down 2.9 %

MDRX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

About Veradigm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.