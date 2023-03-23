Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $46.47 million and $1.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00318547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00553337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00459126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,152,925 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,152,950 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

