Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $37,992.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,428.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00329660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00551247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00453397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,378,085 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

