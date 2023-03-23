Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.87 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $43,541.67 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,359.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00316879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00547502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00461784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,371,635 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

