VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.4% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 263.67 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.22). Approximately 9,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.21).

VietNam Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.27. The company has a market capitalization of £74.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,320.00 and a beta of 0.61.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.