Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Frank C. Hu Purchases 2,000 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

