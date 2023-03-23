VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $34,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 724,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

