VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.41. 452,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,505. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

