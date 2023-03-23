VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 120,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,186. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

