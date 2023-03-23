VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

