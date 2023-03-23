Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 4,410 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

