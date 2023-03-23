VRES 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,053.48 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, VRES has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $65.92 million and $22,053.48 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00200509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,425.93 or 0.99960833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000120 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04898668 USD and is up 95.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,164.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.