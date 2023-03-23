Waitr (ASAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Waitr Price Performance

ASAP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 222,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

