Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $21.52 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Walken has a market cap of $21.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,624 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

