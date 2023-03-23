Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,853,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958,908. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,252. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $379.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

