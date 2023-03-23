Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $169.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

