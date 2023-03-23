Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $169.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

