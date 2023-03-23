Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $3,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
