WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

