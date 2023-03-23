Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.47 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

