Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

EPD opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.