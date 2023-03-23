Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $21.29 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

