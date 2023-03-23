Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $192.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

