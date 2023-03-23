Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.