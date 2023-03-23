Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
