Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.