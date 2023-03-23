Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $394.97 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

