Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

WEG Stock Performance

WEG stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. WEG has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

