Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 150,040 shares. The stock has a market cap of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

