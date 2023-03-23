Well Done LLC Purchases 23,100 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 234,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

