Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

