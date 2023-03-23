Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,455,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS SVAL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,444 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

