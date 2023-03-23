Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,713 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

