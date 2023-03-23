Well Done LLC Sells 41,912 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,912 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

