Well Done LLC Sells 9,233 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.11. The company had a trading volume of 545,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,490. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.