Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 3.7 %

WABC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.