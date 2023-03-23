Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 3.7 %
WABC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $63.86.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
