Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.29

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 9613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Stories

