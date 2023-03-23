Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $143.65.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
See Also
