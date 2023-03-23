Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Up 4.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 52,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 35,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.74) to GBX 4,100 ($50.35) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.26) to GBX 3,150 ($38.68) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,500 ($42.98) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.05) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

