Williams Financial LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 0.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 175,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,774. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

